Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $825,000 Investment in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,487,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,339,042,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,556,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,753,092,000 after buying an additional 554,778 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth $938,856,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,189,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $725,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,408,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $699,052,000 after acquiring an additional 714,053 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE SLB opened at $36.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.93. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $49.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. Cowen raised their price target on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.60 to $44.20 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $204,552,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,069,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,180,837. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $204,552,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,069,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,180,837. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $502,445.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,654.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,567,459 shares of company stock valued at $430,840,521 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Stories

