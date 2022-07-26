Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 16,600 Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRC. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.0% in the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 11,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

SRC opened at $42.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.79 and a 52 week high of $52.29.

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.42). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 35.32%. The company had revenue of $167.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.11%.

SRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.90.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

