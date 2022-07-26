Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.12.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $81.65 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $94.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.90.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

