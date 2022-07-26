Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 233 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CNB Bank grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ opened at $94.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.16. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $86.63 and a 52-week high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

