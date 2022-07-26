Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 94 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth $31,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BR stock opened at $154.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.40 and a 52-week high of $185.40. The company has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.95 and its 200 day moving average is $148.28.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.16. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.83% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 54.94%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

