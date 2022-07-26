Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDNGet Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 72,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDN. State Street Corp increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,773,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,995,000 after acquiring an additional 673,291 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,885,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,147,000 after buying an additional 265,193 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,708,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,348,000 after buying an additional 68,872 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 427,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after buying an additional 21,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 349,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after acquiring an additional 24,623 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Shares of NYSE:BDN opened at $9.53 on Tuesday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $14.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.17.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDNGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $124.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.41 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 1,085.71%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

