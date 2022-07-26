Rosenblatt Securities Cuts Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $330.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $349.00 to $330.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software giant’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 29.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MSFT. Fundamental Research decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $350.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $344.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $3.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $255.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,338,610. The company has a 50-day moving average of $260.34 and a 200-day moving average of $282.36. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $24,401,940,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after acquiring an additional 20,553,188 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,952,329,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648,095 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

