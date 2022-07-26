Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Gap Down to $82.63

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $82.63, but opened at $78.25. Ross Stores shares last traded at $78.62, with a volume of 30,733 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ROST. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $122.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. OTR Global lowered Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $94.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.76.

Ross Stores Trading Down 5.2 %

The company has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ross Stores news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,357 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.4% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.0% during the first quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 12,730 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 758 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

