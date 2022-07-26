Round Table Services LLC Makes New $275,000 Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Round Table Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VTI stock opened at $198.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $195.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.73. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $181.67 and a 12 month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

