Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Carnarvon Energy (OTCMKTS:CVONF) to Sector Perform

Carnarvon Energy (OTCMKTS:CVONF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Carnarvon Energy stock opened at 0.11 on Tuesday.

Carnarvon Energy Limited explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in Australia. The company owns interests in the Dorado project located in the Bedout Sub-basin permits of Western Australia; the Buffalo project located in the Bonaparte Basin; and the Labyrinth project located in the Roebuck Basin in the North West Shelf of Western Australia.

