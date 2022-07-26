Rublix (RBLX) Price Tops $0.0246 on Major Exchanges

Rublix (RBLX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 26th. Rublix has a market capitalization of $509,449.81 and approximately $243.00 worth of Rublix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rublix coin can now be purchased for $0.0246 or 0.00000117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rublix has traded down 9.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rublix Coin Profile

Rublix’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,745,871 coins. Rublix’s official message board is blog.rublix.io. Rublix’s official Twitter account is @RublixDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rublix’s official website is rublix.io. The Reddit community for Rublix is /r/Rublix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rublix

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rublix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rublix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rublix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

