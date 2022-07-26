Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Gap Down to $74.26

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $74.26, but opened at $70.83. Ryanair shares last traded at $71.37, with a volume of 1,568 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RYAAY shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ryanair from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Ryanair from €20.00 ($20.41) to €19.50 ($19.90) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ryanair from €20.50 ($20.92) to €19.00 ($19.39) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ryanair from €21.00 ($21.43) to €20.00 ($20.41) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ryanair in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryanair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.85.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Ryanair Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.96 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryanair

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 6.81% and a negative net margin of 5.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Ryanair by 21.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Ryanair by 18.1% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ryanair by 20.2% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 34,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 8.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 1.6% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 950,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,908,000 after acquiring an additional 15,101 shares during the period.

About Ryanair

(Get Rating)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.