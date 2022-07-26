S.C. Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

S.C. Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 19,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 221,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,135,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 26,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 8,106 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,698,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGE stock opened at $31.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.51. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a twelve month low of $30.59 and a twelve month high of $44.07.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

