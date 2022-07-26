S.C. Financial Services Inc. Makes New $206,000 Investment in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB)

S.C. Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 341.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 50,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 39,390 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter valued at $1,060,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS FFEB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.35. The company had a trading volume of 8,261 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.95 and its 200 day moving average is $36.55.

