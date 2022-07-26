S.C. Financial Services Inc. Sells 620 Shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

S.C. Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc. owned 0.34% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Stock Performance

FAAR stock opened at $32.28 on Tuesday. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $28.54 and a 1 year high of $37.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.07.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%.

