S.C. Financial Services Inc. Sells 879 Shares of Aptus Collared Income Opportunity ETF (NYSEARCA:ACIO)

S.C. Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Aptus Collared Income Opportunity ETF (NYSEARCA:ACIO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. Aptus Collared Income Opportunity ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of S.C. Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. S.C. Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Aptus Collared Income Opportunity ETF were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptus Collared Income Opportunity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,271,000.

Aptus Collared Income Opportunity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ACIO opened at $29.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.25 and a 200-day moving average of $30.35. Aptus Collared Income Opportunity ETF has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $33.93.

