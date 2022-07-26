S.C. Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC)

S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Separately, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 17.1% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 5,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $31.59 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.53.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.