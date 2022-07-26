S.C. Financial Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

S.C. Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,226 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period.

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $48.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.99. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $44.28 and a 1 year high of $65.52.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

