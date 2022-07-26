Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Insider Andrew D. Pomfret Purchases 93,000 Shares

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Rating) insider Andrew D. Pomfret acquired 93,000 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.27) per share, for a total transaction of £97,650 ($117,650.60).
Sabre Insurance Group Stock Up 8.4 %
Shares of LON SBRE opened at GBX 111 ($1.34) on Tuesday. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 100 ($1.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 264 ($3.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 192.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 206.10. The company has a market capitalization of £277.50 million and a P/E ratio of 853.33.
Sabre Insurance Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a GBX 2.80 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 2.73%. Sabre Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 87.50%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Sabre Insurance Group
Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat Podcast Bear Market Tips For Active Traders
- The Institutions Like The Color Of PPG Industries
- Palantir Stock is Showing Signs of Life
- Taking a Look at Nvidia’s Stock Amidst The Semiconductor Chip Gut
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.