Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Insider Andrew D. Pomfret Purchases 93,000 Shares

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBREGet Rating) insider Andrew D. Pomfret acquired 93,000 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.27) per share, for a total transaction of £97,650 ($117,650.60).

Shares of LON SBRE opened at GBX 111 ($1.34) on Tuesday. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 100 ($1.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 264 ($3.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 192.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 206.10. The company has a market capitalization of £277.50 million and a P/E ratio of 853.33.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a GBX 2.80 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 2.73%. Sabre Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 87.50%.

SBRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 269 ($3.24) to GBX 232 ($2.80) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 229 ($2.76) to GBX 123 ($1.48) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 230 ($2.77) to GBX 120 ($1.45) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 215.83 ($2.60).

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

