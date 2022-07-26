Sabre Insurance Group (SBRE) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Sabre Insurance Group (LON: SBRE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 7/18/2022 – Sabre Insurance Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 230 ($2.77) to GBX 120 ($1.45). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 7/15/2022 – Sabre Insurance Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 269 ($3.24) to GBX 232 ($2.80). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/15/2022 – Sabre Insurance Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 229 ($2.76) to GBX 123 ($1.48). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 7/15/2022 – Sabre Insurance Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 6/7/2022 – Sabre Insurance Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 233 ($2.81) to GBX 229 ($2.76). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
Sabre Insurance Group Stock Up 9.3 %
Sabre Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 111.92 ($1.35) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £279.80 million and a P/E ratio of 932.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 100 ($1.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 264 ($3.18). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 192.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 206.10.
Sabre Insurance Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. Sabre Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 87.50%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat Podcast Bear Market Tips For Active Traders
- Palantir Stock is Showing Signs of Life
- Taking a Look at Nvidia’s Stock Amidst The Semiconductor Chip Gut
- The Institutions Like The Color Of PPG Industries
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Insurance Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Insurance Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.