Sabre Insurance Group (SBRE) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Sabre Insurance Group (LON: SBRE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/18/2022 – Sabre Insurance Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 230 ($2.77) to GBX 120 ($1.45). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/15/2022 – Sabre Insurance Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 269 ($3.24) to GBX 232 ($2.80). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/15/2022 – Sabre Insurance Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 229 ($2.76) to GBX 123 ($1.48). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/15/2022 – Sabre Insurance Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

6/7/2022 – Sabre Insurance Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 233 ($2.81) to GBX 229 ($2.76). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sabre Insurance Group Stock Up 9.3 %

Sabre Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 111.92 ($1.35) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £279.80 million and a P/E ratio of 932.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 100 ($1.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 264 ($3.18). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 192.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 206.10.

Sabre Insurance Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. Sabre Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 87.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sabre Insurance Group news, insider Andrew D. Pomfret bought 93,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.27) per share, for a total transaction of £97,650 ($117,650.60). In other news, insider Andrew D. Pomfret purchased 93,000 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.27) per share, for a total transaction of £97,650 ($117,650.60). Also, insider Alison Morris purchased 9,282 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 209 ($2.52) per share, for a total transaction of £19,399.38 ($23,372.75).

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

