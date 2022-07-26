Sabre (SABR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Sabre to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $584.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.43 million. The business’s revenue was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, analysts expect Sabre to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SABR opened at $6.13 on Tuesday. Sabre has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $12.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Sabre by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,315 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabre during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabre during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabre during the 1st quarter worth about $545,000.

SABR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sabre from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Sabre from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

