SAFE DEAL Price Tops $1.16 on Major Exchanges (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $4.40 million and approximately $1,935.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be purchased for $1.16 or 0.00005495 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 11% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004747 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00017390 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00031800 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 3,824,898 coins and its circulating supply is 3,797,760 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P.

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

