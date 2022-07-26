Safe Haven (SHA) Hits Market Cap of $2.33 Million

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One Safe Haven coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar. Safe Haven has a total market cap of $2.33 million and approximately $96,317.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.00 or 0.00771678 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,935.52 or 0.99966734 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000383 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 54.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Safe Haven Profile

SHA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io.

Safe Haven Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

