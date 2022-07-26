Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $3,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 192.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,924,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,898 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $18,210,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 4,055.4% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 229,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,661,000 after purchasing an additional 223,493 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $8,919,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 323.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 115,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,895,000 after purchasing an additional 88,011 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

ARKK stock opened at $45.65 on Tuesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.32.

