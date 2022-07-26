Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Has $287,000 Stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNQI. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the first quarter worth about $295,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $374,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $409,000. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ PNQI opened at $127.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.31. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $115.93 and a 1 year high of $260.46.

