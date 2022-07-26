Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Invests $206,000 in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Deere & Company by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 73,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,304,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 51,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,549,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $452.00 to $416.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.56.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $322.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $98.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $367.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 23.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

