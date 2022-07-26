Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Purchases 1,330 Shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,263,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,616,000 after buying an additional 78,065 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 489,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,999,000 after purchasing an additional 21,474 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,725,000 after purchasing an additional 15,003 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 192,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,653,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

REM opened at $28.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.18 and its 200-day moving average is $30.75.

