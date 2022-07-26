Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Raises Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 704.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IWY opened at $133.05 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $119.11 and a 52-week high of $176.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.73.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.