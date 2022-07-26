SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) Trading 10.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. SafeMoon has a market cap of $2.47 million and approximately $26,170.00 worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeMoon coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SafeMoon has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004781 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00016919 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000309 BTC.

SafeMoon Coin Profile

SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon. The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SafeMoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers."

