Saito Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $670,123.00 (SAITO)

Saito (SAITO) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 26th. Saito has a market cap of $11.08 million and approximately $670,123.00 worth of Saito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Saito coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Saito has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004738 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001573 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002222 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00017330 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001943 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00031607 BTC.
About Saito
Saito’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,065,408,547 coins. Saito’s official Twitter account is @SaitoOfficial.
Buying and Selling Saito
Receive News & Updates for Saito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Saito and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.