Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells $101,030.16 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $101,030.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,657,525.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 23rd, Parker Harris sold 973 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $5.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $177.29. 4,347,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,549,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.55 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a market cap of $176.40 billion, a PE ratio of 172.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.62.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Diamant Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, One One Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. OTR Global cut shares of Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.51.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

