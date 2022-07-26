San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on August 12th

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.1452 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of SJT stock opened at $12.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.17. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $14.70.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 1,096.01% and a net margin of 96.13%. The company had revenue of $14.89 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SJT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 56,762.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 252,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 252,027 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 423.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 7,260 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 5,093 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the Subject Interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The Subject Interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 1,140.0 net wells.

