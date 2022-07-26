Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Acquires 478 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,488 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel Trading Down 0.1 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.78.

INTC opened at $39.16 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $35.54 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $160.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.16.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.