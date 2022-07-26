Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Has $106,000 Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,032,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $148,936,000 after buying an additional 177,092 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 7,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 31,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after buying an additional 9,460 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 406,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $60,507,000 after buying an additional 44,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $157.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $138.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet cut shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.85.

3M Stock Performance

MMM opened at $134.12 on Tuesday. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $125.60 and a fifty-two week high of $202.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.21.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In related news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

