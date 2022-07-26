Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Has $47,000 Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Citigroup by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 210,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,737,000 after purchasing an additional 17,785 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 635,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,381,000 after purchasing an additional 21,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its stake in Citigroup by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on C shares. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $51.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.75. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.44 and a 1-year high of $74.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

