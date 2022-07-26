Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

iShares US Technology ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $84.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.62 and a 200-day moving average of $93.26. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $118.00.

About iShares US Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

