Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD) Director Udi Ovadia Kalifi Acquires 9,270 Shares

Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD – Get Rating) Director Udi Ovadia Kalifi bought 9,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $29,293.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,293.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Save Foods Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SVFD traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $4.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,636. Save Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The company has a market cap of $11.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.49.
Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter. Save Foods had a negative return on equity of 86.27% and a negative net margin of 1,169.39%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Save Foods
Save Foods Company Profile
Save Foods, Inc, an agri-food tech company, develops and sells eco-friendly green treatments for the food industry to enhance food safety and shelf life of fresh produce. Its products are based on proprietary blend of food acids combined with oxidizing agent-based sanitizers for cleaning, sanitizing, and controlling pathogens on fresh produce that are safer for human consumption and extend their shelf life by reducing their decay.
Further Reading
