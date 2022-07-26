Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD) Director Udi Ovadia Kalifi Acquires 9,270 Shares

Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD – Get Rating) Director Udi Ovadia Kalifi bought 9,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $29,293.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,293.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Save Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SVFD traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $4.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,636. Save Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The company has a market cap of $11.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.49.

Get Save Foods alerts:

Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter. Save Foods had a negative return on equity of 86.27% and a negative net margin of 1,169.39%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Save Foods

Save Foods Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Save Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Save Foods by 198.6% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 30,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Save Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Institutional investors own 24.11% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Save Foods, Inc, an agri-food tech company, develops and sells eco-friendly green treatments for the food industry to enhance food safety and shelf life of fresh produce. Its products are based on proprietary blend of food acids combined with oxidizing agent-based sanitizers for cleaning, sanitizing, and controlling pathogens on fresh produce that are safer for human consumption and extend their shelf life by reducing their decay.

Further Reading

