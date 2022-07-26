SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 8.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.
SB Financial Group Trading Up 0.5 %
SBFG opened at $17.11 on Tuesday. SB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $16.28 and a 1-year high of $20.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $123.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.70.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SB Financial Group in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About SB Financial Group
SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.
