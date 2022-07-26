SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 8.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.

SB Financial Group Trading Up 0.5 %

SBFG opened at $17.11 on Tuesday. SB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $16.28 and a 1-year high of $20.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $123.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SB Financial Group in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SB Financial Group

About SB Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in SB Financial Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,739,000 after purchasing an additional 27,065 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 35,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 14.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 164,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after buying an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. 55.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

