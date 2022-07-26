SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Stock Up 0.5 %

SB Financial Group stock opened at $17.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $123.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.70. SB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $16.28 and a 52 week high of $20.85.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $14.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 8.81%. On average, analysts expect that SB Financial Group will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SB Financial Group

About SB Financial Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,739,000 after purchasing an additional 27,065 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 35,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 164,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

