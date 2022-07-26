SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
SB Financial Group Stock Up 0.5 %
SB Financial Group stock opened at $17.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $123.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.70. SB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $16.28 and a 52 week high of $20.85.
SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $14.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 8.81%. On average, analysts expect that SB Financial Group will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SB Financial Group
About SB Financial Group
SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.
