Scala 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $897.00 (XLA)

Scala (XLA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. Scala has a market cap of $578,758.18 and $897.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scala coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Scala has traded down 9.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Scala alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004780 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00017349 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq. The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network.

Scala Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.