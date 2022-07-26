Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Stock Position Raised by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,106,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,730 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,316,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,596,000 after acquiring an additional 873,149 shares in the last quarter. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,166,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,257,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,392,000 after acquiring an additional 346,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4,151.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 287,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,135,000 after acquiring an additional 280,877 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $66.44 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.03. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.53 and a 12 month high of $83.73.

