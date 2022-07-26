Scotiabank Cuts IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target to C$42.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.98% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$52.00.
IGM Financial Stock Down 1.8 %
TSE:IGM traded down C$0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$35.60. The stock had a trading volume of 129,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,697. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.72. IGM Financial has a twelve month low of C$33.80 and a twelve month high of C$51.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$41.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.52 billion and a PE ratio of 8.60.
IGM Financial Company Profile
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
Recommended Stories
- Simpson Manufacturing Quietly Builds Foundations For Growth
- Oil & Gas Stocks That Will Likely Outperform Despite Falling Crude Prices
- Is NIO’s Valuation a Bull Trap or a Screaming Buy?
- Is RPM International Shifting Into High Gear?
- Is High-Yield Whirlpool A Value Trap?
Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.