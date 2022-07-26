Scotiabank Increases Winpak (TSE:WPK) Price Target to C$57.00

Winpak (TSE:WPK – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Winpak from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

TSE WPK opened at C$45.73 on Friday. Winpak has a 52-week low of C$34.74 and a 52-week high of C$47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 7.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$42.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$40.64.

Winpak ( TSE:WPK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$349.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$325.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Winpak will post 2.6500003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Winpak’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.22%.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films, including shrink bags for printing, laminating, and bag making applications; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

