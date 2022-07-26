Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Cut to $58.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

STX has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $106.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Summit Insights lowered Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.85.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of STX opened at $76.52 on Friday. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $67.36 and a 12 month high of $117.67. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.12.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.17). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 412.90% and a net margin of 14.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 38.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STX. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 325.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,998,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $501,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,553 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,348,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,898,164 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $350,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,751 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,404,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,957,187 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,164,852,000 after acquiring an additional 939,313 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.