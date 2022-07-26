Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

STX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a negative rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Seagate Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Summit Insights cut shares of Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $106.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.85.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ STX opened at $76.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $67.36 and a 1-year high of $117.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.98 and a 200-day moving average of $89.12. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.05.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.17). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 412.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,957,187 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,164,852,000 after purchasing an additional 939,313 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Seagate Technology by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,367,384 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,064,798,000 after purchasing an additional 230,667 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,240,802 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $517,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Seagate Technology by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,898,164 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $350,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Seagate Technology by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,452,197 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $277,050,000 after purchasing an additional 473,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.