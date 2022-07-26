Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Trading Up 3.5%

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $179.05 and last traded at $178.92. Approximately 22,667 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,200,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on SGEN shares. TheStreet upgraded Seagen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Guggenheim set a $204.00 target price on Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Seagen from $160.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Seagen from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Seagen in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.93.

Seagen Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.82. The stock has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.63 and a beta of 0.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagen

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.24. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.86% and a negative net margin of 41.32%. The business had revenue of $426.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $2,142,134.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,060 shares in the company, valued at $83,717,081.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Seagen news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 34,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $6,234,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,175,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $2,142,134.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 666,060 shares in the company, valued at $83,717,081.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,723 shares of company stock worth $10,216,702 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 34.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,465,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,227,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Seagen by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,704,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,974,113,000 after purchasing an additional 362,602 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Seagen by 7.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,476,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,797,170,000 after purchasing an additional 839,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Seagen by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,279,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,768,813,000 after purchasing an additional 139,117 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Seagen by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,525,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $507,835,000 after purchasing an additional 24,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

