Seaport Res Ptn Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF)

Seaport Res Ptn reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Ayr Wellness in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.26.

Ayr Wellness Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AYRWF opened at $5.51 on Friday. Ayr Wellness has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $31.60. The stock has a market cap of $377.38 million and a P/E ratio of -30.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average is $9.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ayr Wellness Company Profile

Ayr Wellness ( OTCMKTS:AYRWF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. Ayr Wellness had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $111.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ayr Wellness will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

