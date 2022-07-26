Seaport Res Ptn Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF)

Seaport Res Ptn reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Ayr Wellness in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.26.
Ayr Wellness Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:AYRWF opened at $5.51 on Friday. Ayr Wellness has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $31.60. The stock has a market cap of $377.38 million and a P/E ratio of -30.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average is $9.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Ayr Wellness Company Profile
Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ayr Wellness (AYRWF)
- MarketBeat Podcast Bear Market Tips For Active Traders
- Palantir Stock is Showing Signs of Life
- Taking a Look at Nvidia’s Stock Amidst The Semiconductor Chip Gut
- The Institutions Like The Color Of PPG Industries
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
Receive News & Ratings for Ayr Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayr Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.