Sendas Distribuidora (ASAI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Sendas Distribuidora to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

Sendas Distribuidora Price Performance

Shares of Sendas Distribuidora stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,675. Sendas Distribuidora has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.33.

Sendas Distribuidora Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 1.1%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sendas Distribuidora

About Sendas Distribuidora

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASAI. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. increased its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 98,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 3.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 7,368 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 108,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 9,002 shares during the last quarter.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

