Sendas Distribuidora (ASAI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Sendas Distribuidora to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.
Shares of Sendas Distribuidora stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,675. Sendas Distribuidora has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.33.
The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 1.1%.
Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.
