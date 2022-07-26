ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Cavalier Investments LLC

Cavalier Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,225 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $1,117,096,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $400,884,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 894,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $580,778,000 after buying an additional 556,871 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $783,606,000 after buying an additional 553,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,925,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,898,748,000 after buying an additional 305,908 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $440.00 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $406.47 and a 1-year high of $707.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.20 billion, a PE ratio of 400.00, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $462.62 and its 200-day moving average is $508.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total value of $3,342,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,613,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total value of $3,342,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,613,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 412 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.17, for a total value of $175,994.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,683.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,577 shares of company stock valued at $8,503,327 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOW. Cowen decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $695.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $646.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $623.19.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.