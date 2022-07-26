Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.06

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.06 and last traded at $1.06, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.
Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.16.
Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Profile
Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited engages in the research and development, production, and sale of single-use medical devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Medical Device Products, Orthopaedic Products, Interventional Products, Pharma Packaging Products, Blood Management Products, and Others segments.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (SHWGF)
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Alcoa Is Well-Positioned For 2022 and 2023
- Why Amazon and Alphabet are Post-Split Buys
- Big Lots Stock is a Value Play at These Levels
- Schlumberger: Another Reason To Bet On An Oil-Services Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.